2019 Image From Ahmedabad Violence Falsely Shared As Jahangirpuri's

A photo of a man seen holding a stone in his hand and a police personnel lying upside down on the road, is being shared with a claim that it is from Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

The photo, which has been shared by several verified Twitter accounts and media outlets, is being shared in the backdrop of the communal clashes which broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, 16 April.

As many as 20 people have been arrested in the case, including two juveniles.

However, we found the photo is from December 2019 from Gujarat's Ahmedabad when clashes broke out between a mob and police during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest.