ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos | Muharram Procession Green Lighted in Jammu & Kashmir After 33 Years

In Photos | Muharram Procession Green Lighted in Jammu & Kashmir After 33 Years

The govt's decision marks a new chapter of transparency & acknowledges the public's desire to continue the ritual.

Faisal Malik
Published
Photos
2 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

In a landmark decision, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has sanctioned a Muharram procession to be held from Guru Bazar to Dalgate in Srinagar, ending a hiatus of 33 years.

This pivotal step follows recent endeavors to promote community collaboration and religious acceptance. The government's decision marks a new chapter of transparency that acknowledges the public's desire to continue this yearly ritual and mirrors the administration's commitment towards religious liberty.

Also Read

In Kashmir, Extreme Precipitation is Ruining Apple and Paddy Cultivation

In Kashmir, Extreme Precipitation is Ruining Apple and Paddy Cultivation

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Kashmir   Srinagar   Muharram 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×