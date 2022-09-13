ADVERTISEMENT

Thane Woman Arrested for 'Abusing' Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Wife

The accused allegedly used a fake Facebook account to make derogatory remarks against Amruta Fadnavis.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Thane Woman Arrested for 'Abusing' Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Wife
i

The Maharashtra cyber department on Tuesday, 13 September, arrested a woman from Thane for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis on Facebook.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the woman under charges of defamation and impersonation, and she has been sent to police custody till 15 September, reported The Indian Express.

The accused allegedly used a fake Facebook account with the username Ganesh Kapoor to make derogatory remarks against Amruta Fadnavis.

The complaint against her was filed by Pallavi Sapre, who said she read the "abusive" comments on 7 September, the report added.

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis Appointed Leader of House in Maharashtra Legislative Council

Devendra Fadnavis Appointed Leader of House in Maharashtra Legislative Council
ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mumbai’s nodal cyber police, Facebook had suspended the woman’s account for posting abusive content in 2021, after which she created a fake account with the username as Ganesh Kapoor.

The police further added that they are investigating if the accused has been involved in similar instances using the same fake account.

(With inputs from The Indian Express and PTI.)

Also Read

‘Was My Idea To Appoint Shinde As Maharashtra CM’: Devendra Fadnavis

‘Was My Idea To Appoint Shinde As Maharashtra CM’: Devendra Fadnavis

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Devendra Fadnavis   Facebook   Thane 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×