Fact-Check: Jawaharlal Nehru's Picture Behind German Chancellor is Edited!
The original photo was tweeted from Modi's Twitter handle and it doesn't show Nehru's picture in the background.
An edited photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is being shared to claim that there was a photo of former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the room where the duo met.
This comes after Modi's three-nation Europe trip during which he held bilateral meetings with Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen.
However, the original photo, which was posted on Narendra Modi's official Twitter account and the PMO handles, shows no portrait of Nehru in the background.
CLAIM
The photo is being shared with a caption that says, "नेहरू को कहां कहां मिटाओगे ? । जर्मन चांसलर और मोदी बर्लिन में जिस हॉल में मिले थे, उस हॉल में नेहरू पहले से ही मौजूद हैं। जर्मनी ने मोदी को संदेश दे दिया ...."
[Translation: From how many places will you remove Nehru? Nehru was present in the hall where the German Chancellor and Modi met in Berlin. Germany gave a message to Modi.]
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On doing a simple reverse image search of the photo on Google, we came across a tweet on Modi's official Twitter handle, which carried the same, unedited photo.
This photo was also tweeted by the official handle of the PMO.
During the first leg of his Euro trip, Modi met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation, strategic partnership and global developments. Modi also addressed the Indian community in Berlin.
On comparing the two images it can clearly be seen that Nehru's image has been photoshopped in the background.
