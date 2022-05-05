Old Video From Bareilly Falsely Shared as UP Police Thrashing Men in Saharanpur

A video that shows police nabbing some people and thrashing them with batons is being shared on social media with a claim that the police had beaten up Muslim men for sloganeering in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

The claim comes in the backdrop of slogans of 'Nara-e-Takbir' (the greatest slogan) and 'Allahu Akbar' (God is great) that were raised by Muslims at Jama Masjid in Saharanpur on the last Friday of the month of Ramzan, 29 April, reportedly after questions by some mediapersons irked them.

However, we found the video is from 6 April 2020, during the nationwide lockdown.

The video showed police personnel thrashing some men in Karampur Chaudhary village in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, following an alleged attack on two cops, who had gone to enforce COVID-19 lockdown rules.