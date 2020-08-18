Old Incident of Lord Krishna’s Derogatory Painting Shared as New

On running a keyword search, we came across an article dated 17 August by The Times of India, which said that ISKCON had asked for action against the artists for his ‘objectionable painting’ after the posts went viral. However, we also found that the report stated clearly that the painting was done in 2015 by an art student.

Further, we ran more searches and came across a report from 2015 by The Indian Express, which spoke about the incident in question.

Speaking to the paper, Guwahati Police DCP Amitabh Sinha had said, “Yes, we have registered a case on the basis of an FIR lodged by the Hindu Jagaran Mancha on Friday in which the organisation has complained that the artist, one Akram Hussain, had depicted Krishna in an offensive manner.”