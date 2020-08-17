Zakir Naik Granted Malaysian Citizenship? No, Viral Image Is Old

Several social media users have shared a picture of Islamic televangelist Zakir Naik getting awarded, with the claim that he has been granted citizenship in Malaysia.

However, the image is from 2017 when Naik was bestowed a "warrior" award by Malaysian leader, Ibrahim Ali, and has been shared out of context. There are no news reports of Malaysia granting him citizenship.

Naik has been wanted in India since he was charged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for "promoting hatred between religions."