Gunjan Saxena Isn’t a Shaurya Chakra Awardee, Nor Did She Claim So

Dharma Production’s ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ has been in the eye of a storm since its day of release with the film and its subject – Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena – battling one controversy after another.

Now, several news websites and social media users are claiming that Flight Lieutenant Saxena is a Shaurya Chakra awardee which is not true. Gunjan Saxena never won the Shaurya Chakra but after the Kargil war, she received the "Shaurya Veer" award from a civilian organisation in Uttar Pradesh.