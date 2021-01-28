Old Image of Injured Sikh Man Revived after Farmers’ R-Day Rally

An image of a wounded Sikh man has gone viral on social media with the claim that he sustained these injuries during the farmers’ Republic Day rally, for which as many as 25 FIRs have been filed so far, for the ensuing violence.

The image, however, dates back to June 2019 when a Grameen Seva tempo driver, Sarabjeet Singh was brutally beaten up by the Delhi Police. Videos of their altercation went viral, showing the Sikh driver chasing the policemen with a sword in hand, and the police beating him up. Three cops were suspended when the matter came to light and after an inquiry by a senior officer, two were dismissed from services.