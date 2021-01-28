Farm Leaders Issued Notices, Deep Sidhu ‘Named’ in Red Fort Case
Catch all the updates regarding farmers’ tractor rally here.
As many as 25 FIRs have been filed and 37 farmer leaders named by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.
The names of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and gangster-activist Lakha Sidhana have also purportedly been included in an FIR registered in connection with the violence at the Red Fort. Delhi Police sources told The Quint that Sidhu's name has been mentioned in the Red Fort FIR, but not as an accused.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has issued notices to at least 20 farmer leaders, including Yogendra Yadav, Baldev Singh Sirsa and Balbir S Rajewal, for breaching the agreement with the police regarding the tractor rally, ANI reported. A reply has been sought in three days.
- The police has reportedly issued lookout notices (LOC) against farmer leaders with the help of immigration
- Union Home Minister will be visiting two hospitals on Thursday to see the policemen injured in the violence
- Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the Delhi Police said the violence took place because terms and conditions were not followed during the rally
- At least 19 accused have been arrested and 50 have been detained, according to the police
Lookout Notices Issued Against Farmer Leaders
The Delhi Police has reportedly issued lookout notices (LOC) against farmer leaders with the help of immigration
Heavy Security at Red Fort, Tikri Border; NH-24 Route Opened
Heavy security deployment continued on Thursday in areas including the Red Fort and the Tikri border, in the aftermath of the 26 January violence, ANI reported.
Meanwhile, the NH-24 route connecting Delhi and Ghaziabad has been opened, the traffic police said.
Amit Shah to Meet Injured Policemen at 2 Hospitals
Union Home Minister will be visiting two hospitals on Thursday to see the policemen injured in the violence during farmers' tractor rally on 26 January, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.
'Red Fort Vandalism Most Deplorable': Delhi Police Notice to Farmer Leader
The Delhi Police on Tuesday issued a notice to farmer leader Darshan Pal over Tuesday's incidents, asking why legal action should not be taken against him for breaching the agreement with the police regarding the tractor rally.
Calling the vandalism at the Red Fort the most deplorable and anti-national act, the police asked Pal to reply within three days.
"You are also directed to provide names of the perpetrators of such violent acts belonging to your organisation," the police said, adding that Pal and other farmer leaders acted in a very irresponsible manner during the parade.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.