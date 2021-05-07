Bangladesh Video Shared as Post-Poll Violence Against Women in WB

Another user shared the video with a caption in Hindi, urging PM Modi to “save Bengal from Mamata Banerjee”.

A similar claim was also shared in Telugu. A user, ‘Nivas Battula’, shared the video, claiming that it showed how “Muslim gangs had the freedom to rape a Hindu girl in broad daylight and kill her in Bengal” and that they were supported by TMC goons.

He had garnered over 16,000 views and 1,300 shares at the time of writing this article. You can view an archived version here. Twitter handle ‘Hindu Ecosystem’ had also shared and later deleted the video without any context.

Archived versions of similar claims can be seen here and here.