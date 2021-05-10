Reliance Rebranded Saudi Oxygen Containers? Claim is Misleading
A source said that the tankers supplied from Saudi Arabia and other countries were empty containers.
A set of images and a video showing oxygen tankers with Reliance’s logo and a part of the Saudi Arabian flag are being circulated to claim that the Reliance group is taking credit for the liquid medical oxygen supplied to India by Saudi Arabia.
However, speaking to The Quint, a source close to the development said that the tankers supplied from Saudi Arabia and other countries were empty containers and the liquid medical oxygen produced by Reliance was filled into them.
CLAIM
The video shows a tanker with the logo of Reliance Foundation and part of Saudi Arabia’s flag on it. The claim along with the video mentions that the oxygen supplied by Saudi Arabia is being used to take credit by the Reliance group.
A set of images are also being circulated, in which one can see similar tankers with social media users highlighting Saudi Arabia’s flag.
The Quint received multiple queries on the claim being made in the images and video on its WhatsApp tipline as well.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We accessed a press release issued by Reliance Group on 1 May that mentioned that the company had ramped up production of medical-grade liquid oxygen.
It further stated: “Reliance organised the airlifting of 24 ISO containers into India from Saudi Arabia, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Thailand adding 500 MT of new transportation capacity for liquid oxygen.”
The release noted that the ISO containers will help in reducing the transport constraints for medical grade liquid oxygen in the country.
A source close to the development told The Quint:
“The tankers supplied from Saudi Arabia and other countries are empty containers and the liquid medical oxygen produced by Reliance was filled into it. We bought these empty tankers so that we can use it to ferry oxygen.”
Further, fact-checking website BOOM spoke to a Reliance Industries spokesperson who said that the tanker seen in the viral video was brought from Saudi Arabia and carried the country’s flag on it. The spokesperson further added that the company put them into service after putting their stickers on it.
However, it is true that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has helped the Indian Embassy there supply 80MT of liquid medical oxygen, for which the Embassy had partnered with Adani Group and M/s Linde.
Earlier, The Quint’s WebQoof team had debunked a similar claim wherein it was alleged that Reliance was re-labelling oxygen tankers supplied to India by Saudi Arabia to take credit for the same.
Evidently, social media users falsely claimed that the Reliance group is taking credit for the liquid medical oxygen supplied to India by Saudi Arabia.
