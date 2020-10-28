No, Joe Biden’s Energy Plan Won’t Cause Loss of 10.3 Million Jobs

That figure is based on a study by the American Petroleum Institute evaluating the economic weight of the oil and gas sector in 2015. It identified close to 2.8 million direct jobs in the industry, including the many freelance workers employed in extraction.

The rest are indirect – and induced jobs – 5.3 million in sectors sustained by the spending of oil and gas companies (indirect) or that of their workers (induced), as well as 2.2 million generated by the capital investments of companies profiting from these activities.

Some states are certainly highly dependent on the oil and gas industry. In Texas, for example, almost 2 million jobs are in some way related to oil and gas (12.2 percent of overall employment across the state); in Oklahoma, 16.6 percent of all jobs are related. According to the study, each job in the petrol and gas industry generates 2.7 jobs in other branches of the economy.

This ratio is in line with results published by the Economic Policy Institute, estimating the number of additional jobs for each job in the extraction industry at 3.9 in 2019.

So, does this mean 10.3 million jobs in the oil and gas industry would be eliminated if Biden wins? Absolutely not and for at least two reasons.