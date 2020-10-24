Free COVID Vaccine For All Americans If Elected, Pledges Joe Biden

Ahead of the US presidential elections scheduled for 3 November, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday, 23 October said that if he were to be elected, he would mandate COVID-19 vaccines be free for all Americans, according to AFP.

"Once we have a safe and effective vaccine, it has to be free to everyone -- whether or not you're insured," Biden said in a speech on Friday as he spoke about his pandemic response plan.

CNN reported that the former vice president, who has often criticised US President Donald Trump over his attitude about COVID-19 said that if elected, said that he would direct the federal government to "bulk-purchase as many doses as necessary of the COVID-19 vaccine so we can provide it free to those who are uninsured, under-insured or Medicaid-eligible."