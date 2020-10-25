‘Not How You Talk About Friends’: Biden on Trump’s ‘Filthy’ Remark

During the final presidential debate on 22 October, Trump stated, "Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. The air is filthy. I walked out of the Paris Accord as we had to take out trillions of dollars and we were treated very unfairly."

President Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord – a landmark 2015 deal on global warming targets – was a major blow to the global response to the climate crisis.