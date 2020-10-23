COVID, Obamacare: What Trump, Biden Got Wrong in The Final Debate

The last and the final United States Presidential debate, which took place at Belmont University in Nashville on Friday, 23 October, saw President Donald Trump once again repeating misleading and false claims about COVID-19, for which he has been fact-checked numerous times in the past.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joe Biden too, made some incorrect statement pertaining to Obamacare and Social Security.

Here's a look at what the candidates got wrong in the final debate before the election scheduled to take place on 3 November.