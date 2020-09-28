No, Himalaya Drug Co. Founder Did Not Call For ‘Muslim Dominance’

The man in the video is not Himalaya Drug Company’s founder, M Manal, as claimed.

A reverse image search led us to an article in the Hyderabad-based daily, Siasat Daily, carrying a screenshot from the viral video, which states that a “lawyer” has asked Muslims to ensure representation in “IT, government, law enforcement, and the judiciary,” instead of “mourning Babri demolition.”

A keyword search of the same in Urdu led us to a Facebook page, Naqi Ahmed Nadwi, which had uploaded the video on 6 August, a day after the Bhoomi Poojan.

The video was captioned, “The demolition of the Babri Masjid and the construction of the Ram Temple on its site is a turning point in the history of India. Muslims must seriously consider!” in Urdu.