COVID Deaths Are Covered Under PMJJBY Insurance Scheme, Not PMSBY

As per the website of Department of Financial Services, PMJJBY, that was launched in 2015, can be claimed by people in the age group of 18-50 (life cover upto age 55) years who have a savings bank account and give their consent to join /enable auto-debit.

The official document related to the scheme mentions that it is a one year life insurance scheme that can be renewed on an yearly basis, and offers coverage for death due to any reason.

“Under PMJJBY scheme, life cover of Rs 2 lakhs is available for a one year period stretching from 1st June to 31st May at a premium of Rs.330/- per annum per member and is renewable every year. It is offered/administered through LIC and other Indian private Life Insurance companies. For enrolment banks have tied up with insurance companies. Participating Bank is the Master policy holder,” the scheme mentions.

