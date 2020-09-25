Old Farmers’ Protest Photos Shared Amid the Row Against Farm Bills

A set of old images are being shared in the context of the ongoing farmer protest against the farm bills with a claim that this is how the BJP government is treating farmers like “terrorists.”

However, these images could be traced back to another farmers’ protest held in 2018.

This comes in the backdrop of the nationwide protest that began on Friday, 25 September, with over two dozen farmer organisations having announced their support to the call for the bandh just days after Parliament passed the contentious farm bills.