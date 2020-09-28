Fake Alert: Jagmeet Singh Is Not the Dy Prime Minister of Canada

Jagmeet Singh scripted history in March 2019 when he made his debut in the Canadian Parliament as the first non-white leader of a major opposition party in the country. Again, in October 2019, he was among the 18 Sikh leaders who were elected to the Canadian Parliament’s lower house, the House of Commons.

Even in his Twitter bio, Singh mentions that he is the leader of Canada's New Democratic Party.

We searched on Google to find out if Singh was appointed as the country’s deputy Prime Minister as claimed in the viral post. This, however, turned out to be false as Chrystia Freeland currently holds that post.