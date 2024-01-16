Video of News18’s Amish Devgan Promoting Casino Gaming App Is a Deepfake!

A video of News18 Hindi anchor Amish Devgan, speaking to the camera in a studio, is being shared on social media.
What does the video say?: In the claim, Devgan appears to promote a casino gaming application '11 Winner', stating that one Vinod Shende used to application to make large amounts of money.
At the time of writing this report, the post had been viewed more than 5.6 lakh times.
Is it true?: No. The video is the claim is a deepfake.
There is no evidence which supports the claim that Devgan, or News18, have promoted the casino app mentioned in the video.
How did we find out?: We noticed that Devgan's mouth did not move in accordance with the words in the video, indicating that it might be an edited one.
Next, we checked Amish Devgan's social media accounts (here, here and here) as well as News18's accounts (here, here, and here), but we did not find any posts or articles promoting the app in the claim.
We then went through news reports on News18 Hindi's verified channel, using Devgan's name as a search term.
This led us to a video where Devgan was seen in a similar outfit, where he discussed scams under Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party-led government.
We saw that both videos showed Devgan making similar body movements, however, he did not promote the application in the real video.
The Quint has previously debunked viral deepfakes which use likenesses of public figures.
The most recent example is similar to this claim, where a clip from cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's interview was morphed to promote another gaming application.
Actor Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol, Alia Bhatt and others too, have been targets of obscene deepfakes.
We analysed how deepfakes could impact the elections, and how bad actors can use them to further narratives and spread disinformation across social media platforms. You can read the analysis here.
Conclusion: An edited video is being shared to show that News18 Hindi anchor Amish Devgan promoted a casino gaming app called 11 Winner.
