'Not a Recent Issue': Sunny Leone Opens Up About Falling Prey to Deepfakes

Sunny Leone has spoken about falling prey to deepfakes for years. In recent times, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rashmika Mandanna have all been victims of deepfakes.
In an interview with India Today, Sunny said that deepfakes are "not a recent issue as many believe it to be."
Sunny was asked about actor Anushka Sen's morphed photos being shared online with derogatory comments.
"These things have happened to me but honestly, I don't think about it much. I don't let it affect me psychologically or mentally. But there are young girls who have to sometimes face the stigma, but they should understand it's not their fault. They did nothing wrong. If something like this happens, they can always go to the cyber cell and brief the officers about the case. Tell them your identity and likeness has been misused. The police will take action. And even on social media, there is technical help available where you can report these issues. The system is with you, you just need to do it."Sunny Leone, Actor
Sunny added that celebrities cannot take precautions against deepfakes since it depends on the mindsets of people creating the malicious videos. "Everyone is trying to figure out how to work with Artificial Intelligence (AI). It's the shiny new penny at the moment. More than the fear of being replaced, celebrities are worried about their likeness being misused. We saw that happening a lot last year where fake photos, videos and even voices were put out, leading to a menace... It's a menace that's been going on for a long time. It's not a recent issue as many believe it to be."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)