Arnab Goswami, Sudhir Chaudhary, Aman Chopra: TV Anchors INDIA Bloc Will Boycott

The list includes anchors like Aman Chopra, Sudhir Chaudhary, etc.

A day after announcing that they will boycott shows hosted by some news anchors, the INDIA alliance released the list of the news anchors on Thursday, 14 September.

"Sub group of media to decide upon the names of the anchors in whose shows none of the INDIA parties will send their representatives," said Congress leader KC Venugopal after the meeting of INDIA bloc's coordination committee on Wednesday.

The list of anchors include:

  • Aditi Tyagi (Bharat Express)

  • Aman Chopra (Network 18)

  • Amish Devgan (News18)

  • Anand Narasimhan (CNN-News18)

  • Arnab Goswami (Republic TV)

  • Ashok Shrivastav (DD News)

  • Chitra Tripathi (AajTak)

  • Gaurav Sawant (AajTak)

  • Navika Kumar (Times Now/Times Now Navbharat)

  • Prachi Parashar (India TV)

  • Rubika Liyaquat (Bharat 24)

  • Shiv Aroor (AajTak)

  • Sudhir Chaudhary (AajTak)

  • Sushant Sinha (Times Now Navbharat)

Published: 
