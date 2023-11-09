Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Row: Cheap Tutorials & Nexus of Instagram Fan Pages

Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video was shared on the internet three weeks before the calls for stringent laws to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) content began on X (formerly Twitter). The video was created by a fan page of the actor, which has now been deleted.

The reel had over 8 million views at the time of publishing this article.

This clip, which showed Mandanna entering an elevator wearing a black outfit, was created by morphing the actor's face onto the body of model-influencer Zara Patel, making it extremely difficult for an average user to differentiate between a real and a fake video.