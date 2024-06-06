Did People Raise Pakistani Flag in Ahmednagar After Lok Sabha Results? No!

After the declaration of Lok Sabha Election results, a video is now being shared to claim that a Pakistani flag was raised by Muslim workers in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.
Who shared it?: Sudarshan News, which has been called out several times for spreading mis/disinformation, shared the video with a caption that said, "While celebrating Maha Vikas Aghadi's jubilation in Ward No. 2 i.e. Weston Chowk area of Srirampur, Muslim social workers waved the flag of Pakistan...#Loksabha_Election2024 #Result."
Ironically...: The video shared as 'evidence' showed people raising Islamic flag and not Pakistan's national flag. The incident is from Shrirampur area of Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.
How did we find that out?: On going through the video, we found that the flag that was seen being raised was different than the official flag of Pakistan.
To make it clearer, we compared the flag seen in the viral video to the national flag of Pakistan and found that the white strip was missing from the former.
This made it evident that the Pakistani flag was not seen being raised in the viral video.
Team WebQoof then compared the same visual to a picture of Islamic flag and concluded that it was indeed the latter which was seen in the viral video.
Geolocating the place: Taking hint from the viral post's caption, we were able to geolocate the place using Google Maps. We found that the video was recorded near Weston Tower in Shrirampur, Ahmednagar.
About Ahmednagar constituency result: Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke from the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCPSP) party won the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of nearly 29,000 votes. You can view our coverage here.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video does not show a Pakistani flag being raised in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar.
