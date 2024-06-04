South India Lok Sabha Results LIVE Updates: BJP May Improve Tally in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala; Counting Starts 8 am

Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections in 129 seats of the five South Indian states – Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana – will begin at 8:00 am, with all eyes on the Bharatiya Janata Party's performance in the region.

The South Indian states have been paramount to the BJP, which is looking to cross the 400 mark in the 543-seat Lok Sabha. The party had won 25 seats in Karnataka and 4 seats in Telangana in the previous Parliamentary elections in 2019, but made little to no mark in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

This time, major Delhi-based exit polls have predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would have a breakthrough in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, retain its stronghold of Karnataka, and make significant gains in Telangana.