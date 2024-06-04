South India Lok Sabha Results LIVE Updates: BJP May Improve Tally in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala; Counting Starts 8 am

Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections in 129 seats of the five South Indian states – Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana – will begin at 8:00 am, with all eyes on the Bharatiya Janata Party's performance in the region.
The South Indian states have been paramount to the BJP, which is looking to cross the 400 mark in the 543-seat Lok Sabha. The party had won 25 seats in Karnataka and 4 seats in Telangana in the previous Parliamentary elections in 2019, but made little to no mark in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.
This time, major Delhi-based exit polls have predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would have a breakthrough in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, retain its stronghold of Karnataka, and make significant gains in Telangana.
Elections in these five states were held across four phases from 19 April to 13 May.
The major faces to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the five southern states include Rahul Gandhi (Wayanad), Shashi Tharoor (Thiruvananthapuram), Annamalai (Coimbatore), K Kanimozhi (Thoothukudi), Tejaswi Surya (Bengaluru South), HD Kumaraswamy (Mandya), Kishan Reddy (Secunderabad), Asaduddin Owaisi (Hyderabad), YS Sharmila (Kadapa), and Kiran Kumar Reddy (Rajampet).
Rape-accused JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna is eyeing a second term from Karnataka's Hassan.
Andhra Pradesh also voted to elect 175 Members of the Legislative Assembly on 13 May.
Key faces to contest in the Pradesh Assembly elections include N Chandrababu Naidu (Kuppam), YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Pulivendla), and Pawan Kalyan (Pithapuram).
Follow LIVE updates from across the country here.
'Good Luck INDIA': Shashi Tharoor
"Life is a beautiful journey, whatever will happen tomorrow... Good luck INDIA," wrote three-time MP and the Congress' Thiruvananthapuram candidate Shashi Tharoor on X on 3 June.
'The Entire Country is Praying...': BJP Candidate Madhavi Latha
BJP candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha, who is contesting against four-time MP Asaduddin Owaisi, tells ANI, "I am pretty excited ... those who have voted for the BJP in the entire country are looking forward to a win, especially in this particular seat. We want to bring justice to Hyderabad."
"I'm so sure that the entire country today would have been praying, blessing, and wishing for '400 paar' and these blessings have a tremendous storm of positivity..."
Exit Polls Predict 'Teesri Baar Modi Sarkar', But Wait for 4 June
The exit poll numbers are out, and there are no surprises here.
The exit polls predict the Bharatiya Janata Party returning to power and Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing a record third term, with the National Democratic Alliance winning 350 plus seats.
PM Modi's journey from south to north, touching the points of Lord Ram's life, seems to have an impact in bridging the north-south divide. Poll of polls suggest the BJP leading against the Congress even in South India, likely opening accounts in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The issue also seems to have had a positive impact on the senior citizens category, people generally become more religious after they turn 60.
Read the full piece by Amitabh Tiwari here.
Key Assembly & Lok Sabha Seats in Andhra Pradesh
Kadapa (LS): YS Avinash (YSRCP) versus YS Sharmila (INDIA)
Rajahmundry (LS): Purandeshwari (NDA) versus Gunduri Srinivas (YSRCP)
Rajampet (LS): Kiran Kumar Reddy (NDA) versus PV Midhun Reddy (YSRCP)
Pulivendla (Assembly): YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP) versus Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy (NDA)
Kuppam (Assembly): N Chandrababu Naidu (NDA) versus K Bharat (YSRCP)
Pithapuram (Assembly): Pawan Kalyan (NDA) versus Geetha Vanga (YSRCP)