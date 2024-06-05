2019 Video of Yogendra Yadav Calling Elections 'One-Sided' Peddled as Recent

A video of Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav talking about elections being "one-sided" while criticising the opposition is going viral social media.
He also adds that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead in the elections and the users are linking the video to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search using 'opposition not reliable Yogendra Yadav' and came across a video shared by The Quint on YouTube.
This was shared on 19 May 2019 and the title read, "No Reliable Face in Opposition: Yogendra Yadav on Exit Polls | The Quint".
At 2:38 timestamp, the viral video starts where Yadav talks about the BJP being ahead in the elections.
Further in the video, he explains that the BJP has higher chances of winning due to the 'non-reliable' opposition and partisan media.
We also checked Yadav's X (formerly Twitter) where he had reshared the viral claim and clarified that this is an old video is being shared under misleading context.
Conclusion: An old video of Yogendra Yadav criticizing the opposition is being falsely linked to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
