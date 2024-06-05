Edited Video Of PM Modi's Rally in Varanasi Shared with Misleading Claim

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others is being shared on social media platforms.
The claim: An audio in the background is an objectionable slogan and users have claimed was used during PM Modi's rally in Varanasi.
The post recorded 347.3K views at the time of writing this story.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is this true?: No, the claim is false as the purported audio has been added to the video.
The video actually shows PM Modi with other leaders greeting the public after filing his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi.
How did we find out?: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image on the video.
We came across the same video on YouTube on PM Modi's channel from 14 May.
It was uploaded with the caption, "In a show of strength various leaders from the NDA and the BJP accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he came out from Varanasi Collectorate after filing his nomination from Varanasi constituency for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections." (sic.)
The purported audio is not in the video uploaded on PM Modi's channel.
The same video was also shared by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and BJP Bihar's handle on Instagram.
We could not independently verify the origin of the purported audio.
Some context: This claim comes at a time when the Samajwadi Party (SP) has emerged with the largest tally of votes in the Lok Sabha elections, the results of which were declared on 4 June. The BJP has secured 33 seats whereas the SP-Congress alliance has won 43 seats, together.
Conclusion: A purported audio has been added to PM Modi's rally video to make the false claim.
