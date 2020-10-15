Old Visuals from Gujarat, Mexico Shared as Hyderabad Rains

We searched on YouTube using keywords ‘crocodile heavy rain’ and found a video that was uploaded on 10 August 2019, with the caption ‘Crocodile in the city due to continuing rain, heavy rain cause wild animal to get in the city’.

The description of the video claimed that it is from Gujarat.

With relevant keyword searches, we came across an NDTV bulletin uploaded on 3 August 2019 with the caption ‘Chilling Crocodile Rescue From Flooded Street In Gujarat’. Ten seconds into the video, one can see the same visuals as that of the viral video.

According to an NDTV report, Gujarat’s Vadodara had received a rainfall of 500 millimeters in 24 hours in 2019. As a result of overflowing rivers, crocodiles were out in streets which caused panic among the residents.

On Wednesday, 14 October, the official Twitter handle of Hyderabad City Police also tweeted that the video is being falsely claimed to be from Hyderabad.

The Quint’s WebQoof team had earlier debunked the viral video which was then being claimed to be from Bihar’s Patna.