Video From 2019 Revived As Recent Heavy Rains in Hyderabad

The video is actually from last year, and not of the recent situation in Hyderabad.

A reverse image search led us to several videos which were dated 25 September 2019. YouTube channels like A18 Telangana News, TS Today News and other users had shared the video as flooding in Osman Gunj area of Hyderabad, last year.

With a keyword search of the same, filtered by a time period in September 2019, we also came across a News18 report, carrying the video.

Dated 26 September 2019, the video was uploaded with the caption, in Telugu: “Several vehicles were washed away in the floods at Mozam Zahi Market in Osman Ganj area. It is noteworthy that along with them several people were also washed away.”