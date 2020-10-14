Hyderabad Rains: Nine Dead After Boundary Wall Collapses on Houses

Meanwhile, according to The News Minute, in a separate incident, a man identified as Phani Kumar was electrocuted to death in Mallapur area of Hyderabad.

Incessant rainfall has triggered waterlogging across the city.

Under the impact of a deep depression, heavy rains inundated roads in busy areas of the city like Himayat Nagar, Basheerbagh, Nampally, Lakdi Ka Pul, Mehdipatnam, Toli Chowki, Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills on Tuesday, The News Minute reported, requiring overnight evacuations for some residents.

Authorities in Hyderabad have asked people to stay indoors owing to the heavy rain.

(With inputs from NDTV, Hindustan Times, and The News Minute.)