People, Vehicles Swept Away as Heavy Rains Flood Hyderabad Streets

Unprecedented rains have caused massive waterlogging in parts of Hyderabad. Visuals emerging from the city show people and vehicles being swept away by floodwater as heavy rains lashed the city and its suburbs from Tuesday, 13 October.

At least 13 people have been killed due to the heavy rains so far, reported news agency IANS. Two people reportedly drowned and two others went missing in the Gaganpahad area in Shamshabad on the outskirts and two more people were feared killed in Abdullahpur. Nine people were killed and three injured when a wall collapsed and fell on two houses in Bandlaguda in the old city of Hyderabad.