No, AYUSH Min Didn't Approve 'Doctor' Biswaroop's NICE Protocol for COVID

On Friday, 23 July several news publications published a report claiming that the "National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and Ministry of AYUSH had approved a diet-based treatment for those with mild to severe COVID-19".

The method was called Network of Influenza Care Experts (NICE) protocol and it was coined by one Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, who made several misleading and dangerous claims about COVID-19 earlier.

The Ministry of AYUSH on Wednesday, 28 July issued a clarification on the claims and said that ministry had not approved the new treatment protocol. The press release also said that the mention of its name in the press conferences held by Chowdhury were not approved by the ministry.