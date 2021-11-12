Injured Woman in Viral Image Misidentified as Actor Poonam Pandey

The article identified the woman in the image as 'Arshi Pandey', daughter of one Poonam Pandey who was then killed in Uttarakhand's Haldwani. The caption along with the image mentioned that 'Arshi Pandey' was discharged from a hospital after 18 days.

A Times of India report published on 28 August, 2018 stated that few unidentified people had allegedly entered the residence of a businessman Lakshmi Dutt Pandey in a robbery attempt in Haldwani's Gorapadav.

The incident led to the death of his wife Poonam Pandey and their pet dog while his daughter 'Asha Pandey' sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital.