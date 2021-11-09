'Man Behind Monkey Pulley Qs': Twitterati Laud Physicist HC Verma's Padma Shri

Eminent Indian physicist Harish Chandra Verma, whose textbooks adorn bookshelves of students across the country, was bestowed with the Padma Shri award on Monday, 8 November, for his contribution in the field of Science and Engineering.

The scientist's two-volume book Concept of Physics, which bagged him the honour, is widely read by students of science, and has, over the years, come to be popularly known simply as 'HC Verma.'