Republic, ANI Falsely Claim Madhya Pradesh Man Died of COVID-19

A directive released by the Khargone District Collector’s office on 4 April also confirmed that the man had indeed tested positive and the area near his home had been declared a containment zone.

The man in question had also released a video after the news aired, saying that he was much better than before and that he was in a hospital in Indore and had not passed away as the reports were saying.

In fact, he received treatment at a hospital in Indore and was discharged on 12 April night after testing negative for the virus twice. He has now returned to Khargone and has been quarantined at a centre for 14 days.

However, it is true that the man’s mother passed away. The cousin told us that she passed away from a heart attack and tested COVID-19 positive after her death.

The Quint also spoke to the Khargone District Collector, Gopal Chandra Dad about the claim of the man’s death and was told by him as well that it is fake. When asked about the reports, Dad told The Quint, “I had said no such thing. I only said that his mother passed away.”

“Now he has tested negative twice and he has come to Khargone and I have quarantined him for 14 days in a centre,” he added.

However, it is true that several members of the man’s family did indeed test positive for coronavirus as stated in the news reports.