No Data to Support: Experts on Claims Kalonji Seeds Cure COVID-19

We found a study published in April with the title: Identification of Compounds from Nigella Sativa as New Potential Inhibitors of 2019 Novel Coronasvirus (Covid-19): Molecular Docking Study”

However, the conclusion of the study suggests that there needs to be more tests to establish conclusive results.

“Those results encourage further in vitro and in vivo investigations and also encourage traditional use of Nigella sativa preventively,” the conclusion mentions.

Commenting on the study, Dr Shaheed Jameel, a leading virologist, asked how can a study be conclusive when it is itself recommending further testing.

Explaining the meaning of in vitro and in vivo investigations, he said, “ In vivo means inside a body while in vitro in a layman terminology would be outside the body like in a test tube.”