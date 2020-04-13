No, This Man Wasn’t Seen Spitting on Fruits in Delhi’s Bawana

A viral video on social media was shared with a claim that the man seen in the video was injecting his saliva in fruits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The video is being shared with a communal claim that the man is a Muslim and people can be seen beating and questioning him if he had a plan to spread coronavirus.

The video is being shared with the text: “इंजेक्शन में थूंक भर भर कर फलों में लगा रहे थे मुस्लिम, वीडियो वायरल” (Translated: Muslims were injecting spit in fruits, video viral)