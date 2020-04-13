Mock Drill Video Shared as COVID-19 Case in Bihar’s Hajipur Jail

With fake news around the coronavirus pandemic spreading faster than the virus, a video from Hajipur Jail in Bihar has come to light. The video shows a policeman coughing and sneezing, and is being shared with a claim that a coronavirus case has been found inside the jail premises.

The claim reads: “हाजीपुर जेल की घटना करोना की संदिग्ध मरीज मिला| [Translation: The incident is from Hajipur Jail where a corona positive patient has been found]”