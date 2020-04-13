Mock Drill Video Shared as COVID-19 Case in Bihar’s Hajipur Jail
CLAIM
With fake news around the coronavirus pandemic spreading faster than the virus, a video from Hajipur Jail in Bihar has come to light. The video shows a policeman coughing and sneezing, and is being shared with a claim that a coronavirus case has been found inside the jail premises.
The claim reads: “हाजीपुर जेल की घटना करोना की संदिग्ध मरीज मिला| [Translation: The incident is from Hajipur Jail where a corona positive patient has been found]”
We also received a query regarding the video on our WhatsApp helpline.
TRUE OR FALSE?
False.
Contrary to the claim, no COVID-19 case has been found inside the premises of Hajipur Jail. The video shows a mock drill on how to handle coronavirus patients, conducted by Jail officials.
WHAT WE FOUND
We conducted a Google keyword search using the terms “Bihar Hajipur Jail” and came across a YouTube video which hinted that the video is actually of a mock drill conducted by the Jail authorities.
Further, the same video was uploaded by News18 Bihar claiming that the video is being circulated with misleading claims and it shows a mock drill conducted to familiarise the cops with the process of dealing with COVID-19 patients.
The Quint also reached out to Hajipur District SP, Dr Gaurav Mangla, who confirmed that the video indeed shows a mock drill and is being circulated on social media with false claims.
