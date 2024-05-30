How Media Outlets Amplified Fake Claims Made by Leaders During Election Speeches

On a similar line, the Congress party had launched attacks at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government and said that the latter will change the Constitution if it comes back to power.

Even AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) leader Asaduddin Owaisi levelled the same allegations against the BJP, while seeking support for his party during the general elections.

However, there were no such claims mentioned in the BJP's election manifesto. While there were some BJP leaders who said that the Constitution will be changed after winning the elections, the top leadership has denied any such plans.