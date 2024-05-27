Fact-Check: No, PM Modi Didn't Claim One of the 'Panj Pyare' Was His Uncle

A video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering a speech in Punjab is going viral on social media to claim that he addressed one of the 'Panj Pyare' of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, as his uncle.

Who were the 'Panj Pyare'?: 'The five beloved ones' or Panj Pyare is a collective name given to five Sikh men namely, Bhai Dhaya Singh, Bhai Dharam Singh, Bhai Himmat Singh, Bhai Mohkam Singh and Bhai Sahib Singh by Guru Gobind Singh at Anandpur Sahib in 1699.