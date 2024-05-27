Fact-Check: No, PM Modi Didn't Claim One of the 'Panj Pyare' Was His Uncle

A video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering a speech in Punjab is going viral on social media to claim that he addressed one of the 'Panj Pyare' of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, as his uncle.
Who were the 'Panj Pyare'?: 'The five beloved ones' or Panj Pyare is a collective name given to five Sikh men namely, Bhai Dhaya Singh, Bhai Dharam Singh, Bhai Himmat Singh, Bhai Mohkam Singh and Bhai Sahib Singh by Guru Gobind Singh at Anandpur Sahib in 1699.
(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)
Did he really say that?: No, PM did not make any such statement.
In his speech in Punjab, PM Modi stated that one of the members of 'Panj Pyare' was from Dwarka, Gujarat.
He did not call him his uncle or blood relative but insinuated that because the roots have a connection to Gujarat, it makes him their "blood relative".
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video on Google along with some relevant keyword search using 'PM Modi speech Punjab'.
This led us to a post by Punjab's Bharatiya Janata Party's official page on X (formerly Twitter).
This was shared on 23 May 2024 and it carried the extended version of the video where he says in Hindi, "I am related to you by blood. One of the 'Panj Pyare' of Guru Gobind Singh Ji was from my Dwarka. I am related to you by blood."
He nowhere mentions that one of the 'Panj Pyare' was his uncle.
This was also shared on BJP's YouTube channel.
We also slowed down the video to clearly hear what PM Modi said and we concluded that he nowhere mentioned anyone being his uncle.
In fact, he said that one of the 'Panj Pyara' went to "his Dwarka" and that makes him a "blood relative".
Conclusion: A false claim about PM Modi stating that one of the 'Panj Pyare' was his uncle is going viral.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)