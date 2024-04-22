Did Ex-PM Singh Say Muslims Have ‘First Right’ to Wealth as PM Modi Claimed?

With this, it becomes clear that former PM Singh had stressed on the importance of prioritising plans and schemes which work towards uplifting Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), other backward classes, women, children, and minorities, and not just the Muslim community.

In his speech, former PM Singh said that these plans must be prioritised for resource allocation, "to share equitably in the fruits of development." He did not say that these groups had the "first right" to resources, as claimed.

The full text of his speech, dated 9 December 2006, can be accessed here.