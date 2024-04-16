No, This Video Does Not Show Crowd Gathered for Rahul Gandhi’s Recent Rally

A video showing a huge crowd is being shared on social media with users claiming that it shows visuals from the recent rally of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The video was shared with a caption that loosely translated to, "This crowd in support of Rahul Gandhi will give Modi Ji sleepless nights."
Are these claims true?: No, this viral video does not show a rally of the Congress leader or his party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
It has been online since at least March of this year and shows visuals from a Christian festival celebrated in Andhra Pradesh.
What led us to the truth?: A Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video directed us to a longer version shared on an unverified Instagram handle 'hosanna_fellowship_official'.
It was published on 11 March and its caption said, "#glory to for Successfully completion of 47th International Feast of Tabernacle from Hosanna ministries."
Taking this as hint, we searched for the words "Hosanna Ministries" on Google and came across a YouTube channel with the same name.
While going through the contents of the channel, we found a video titled, "HOSANNA MINISTRIES 47th FEAST OF TABERNACLES HIGHLIGHTS."
This video showed similar visuals as the viral one and its description mentioned the location as Gorantla, a village in Andhra Pradesh.
Comparing visuals: Team WebQoof compared a keyframe from the viral video to a visual from the YouTube clip and found that both of them were from the same event.
An annual festival: As per The Hindu, large number of devotees gather to celebrate the annual festival called 'Feast of Tabernacles'. It is also known as 'Gudarala Panduga' in Gorantla.
The three day-event is organised by Hosanna Ministries who believe that the festival has its origins in the Old Testament of The Bible.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video does not visuals of a rally conducted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
