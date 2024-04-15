Manipulated Video Shared to Claim Rahul Gandhi Resigned From Congress

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reading a statement off a sheet of paper in an office, surrounded by media personnel, is being shared on social media.
What does Gandhi say?: In the claim, Gandhi is heard speaking in Hindi, saying "I, Rahul Gandhi, hereby resign from the Congress party. I can no longer pretend to be Hindu for the sake of elections. After the 'Nyay Yatra', I released the 'Nyay Patra' as well, but Modiji is sending corrupt people to jail. This Modi Raj (rule), will send us corrupt people to jail, too, so I am going to my maternal grandfather's house in Italy."
The original video shows Gandhi filing his nomination for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad, Kerala.
How did we find out?: Using Google Chrome, we took a screenshot of the video and ran a reverse image search using Google Lens.
This led us a post by an X user, who had shared an image resembling the viral video, mentioning that it showed Rahul Gandhi filing his nomination as a candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, from Kerala's Wayanad constituency.
The Quint had also published a video of this event, which was first shared by the Congress' official account on X.
Gandhi had filed his nomination for the upcoming elections on 3 April in Wayanad, Kerala.
In the original video, Gandhi can be heard speaking in English, where he says:
"I, Rahul Gandhi, having been nominated as a candidate to fill a seat in the House of the People, do solemnly affirm that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established and that I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India.”Rahul Gandhi, while filing his nomination in Wayanad, Kerala
The same video was shared on Gandhi's official X account as well.
What about the audio?: We ran a Google search using the keywords "राहुल गांधी कांग्रेस इस्तीफ़ा चुनावी हिंदू" (Rahul Gandhi Congress resignation Chunaavi Hindu) to find any credible evidence of Gandhi having made the statement in the claim, but did not come across anything.
Since we did not find any evidence or older instances of this audio being used anywhere, we ran it through AI voice detection tools, such as AI or Not and True Media.
The tool AI or Not said that there was a 58 percent likelihood of this audio being generated using AI tools.
True Media's tool was very suspicious of the audio, with the model a 96 percent confidence rate of the audio being AI-generated.
Conclusion: An altered video, which uses AI-generated audio, is being shared to claim that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resigned from the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
