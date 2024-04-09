Did Congress Not Field Candidates for Arunachal Pradesh Elections? A Fact-Check

A post is doing the rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Congress party has not fielded any candidates in Arunachal Pradesh as "China might get angry."

What did the viral post say?: The post carried text said, "Congress didn't field any candidate in Arunachal Pradesh because China might get angry and also because it will be a breach of the 2009 MoU signed between the Congress and the Chinese Communist Party*."

"Also, despite starting in the North East, *Pappu's Bharat Anyay Yatra* never entered Arunachal Pradesh," it added.