Photo of Homestay in Kerala Shared To Push Anti-Reservation Narrative

A photograph of a multi-storeyed house is doing the rounds on social media, along with a piece of text, which discusses the reservation system in the country.

The users who have shared the post refer to the owner of the house as "my friend" and accuse them of exploiting the reservation system. The post claims that the system is causing problems by not rewarding merit.

However, this photo is of a property that was formerly a homestay in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, and the narrative doesn't hold true.