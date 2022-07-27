No Proof That Ambedkar Said 'End Reservation if a Tribal Woman Becomes Prez'

After Droupadi Murmu was elected the new president of India, a quote attributed to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar started doing the rounds on social media.

The quote reads, "The day an Adivasi woman reaches India's topmost position of president, the reservation system should end." While the quote is being widely shared, we found no evidence corroborating the claim.

Ambedkar's well-documented speeches, writings, and parliamentary debates are available on the Ministry of External Affairs website, and we could find no such reference to the quote in them.