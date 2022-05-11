‘No Such Thing as Tomato Flu’: Expert Decodes Viral Fever in Kerala Kids

So far 82 cases of 'tomato fever' have been reported in Kerala this week, in children below five years of age.

Public health officers in the area are monitoring the situation, and neighbouring districts including Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu are screening incoming travellers from Kerala ,for fever, reports PTI.

What do we know about 'tomato fever'? What are some symptoms to look out for? Does it only affect infants?

FIT breaks it down.