Fake Posts Shared to Claim Justice Muralidhar Worked Under Cong MP

The Quint was able to confirm that there is no truth to the claim stating the judge worked as an assistant to Congress’ Manish Tewari.

Justice Muralidhar started his career as a lawyer in 1984. Nowhere during his practice as an independent lawyer, EC Counsel or Law Commission member, was he associated with the Congress MP.

Further, we could establish the person who can be seen with Sonia Gandhi while the latter is filing her nomination papers is not Justice Muralidhar as was claimed but lawyer KC Kaushik.