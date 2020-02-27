Jaffrabad Shooter Was Identified as Shahrukh, Not Anurag Mishra

The photograph of a gun wielding man in Delhi’s Jaffrabad is being circulated on social media with a claim that his real name is not Shahrukh, as told by the police, but Anurag Mishra. Shahrukh had fired eight rounds in the air on Monday, 24 February, and was later arrested.

His pictures from the day of the incident are being shared along with the profile pictures of a user called Anurag Mishra to prove it.