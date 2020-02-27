Jaffrabad Shooter Was Identified as Shahrukh, Not Anurag Mishra
CLAIM
The photograph of a gun wielding man in Delhi’s Jaffrabad is being circulated on social media with a claim that his real name is not Shahrukh, as told by the police, but Anurag Mishra. Shahrukh had fired eight rounds in the air on Monday, 24 February, and was later arrested.
His pictures from the day of the incident are being shared along with the profile pictures of a user called Anurag Mishra to prove it.
The Quint, too, received multiple queries on its WhatsApp helpline number to verify the claim.
WHAT’S THE TRUTH
The Quint had earlier reported that the man in Jaffrabad was identified as Shahrukh and was arrested by Delhi Police on Tuesday, 25 February.
Further, we checked the profile of Anurag D Mishra, whose pictures are being circulated online to claim that he is the Jaffrabad shooter. Mishra, who identifies himself as an actor, took to Facebook to clarify that his pictures are being falsely used to claim that he is the Jaffrabad shooter.
“All the people who are involved in this will face the repercussions and I will take strict action against all of them,” Mishra said. We also compared the pictures of Mishra and Shahrukh to clarify that the two individuals aren’t the same.
Earlier, the picture of the shooter was compared to another man who could be seen standing behind BJP’s Kapil Mishra, who had visited Maujpur on Sunday. The Quint had debunked this claim too.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)